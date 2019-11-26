MTN gears up for Black Friday promotion

With Black Friday being the most anticipated shopping day of the year, MTN is gearing up to offer customers bigger deals.

“This year is MTN’s 25th anniversary – there is a lot that we look back on and celebrate,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa. “To ensure that our customers keep getting that winning feeling all summer long, we will offer them the very best deals to keep them connected to their loved ones, anywhere and everywhere they go.

“MTN participated in Black Friday for the first time in 2016 and our customers were very responsive to our offerings, we are hoping that this year’s exclusive deals will make their lives even brighter.”

Black Friday deals will be available online and in-store to both individual and business customers on Friday, 29 November 2019.