Proothveerajh appointed LexisNexis MD

Videsha Proothveerajh has been appointed as MD of legal technology company, LexisNexis South Africa.

She succeeds Billy Last, MD for the last 26 years, who is retiring at the end of November 2019.

Proothveerajh officially joined the business in October 2019 and will take on her new role as MD on 1 December 2019.

She has over 20 years of experience mainly gained in the ICT sector with global companies such as EDS, Microsoft and Intel, which will serve LexisNexis extremely well as it continues to grow its position as the region’s leading legal technology company.

She holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from University of Natal Durban, and an MBA from University of KwaZulu-Natal. Ms Proothveerajh has many accolades, including being honoured and recognised as the Most Influential Woman in Business and Government for ICT in Africa and being spotlighted by Forbes as a change maker in Africa.

In 2017 Proothveerajh was recognised as one of the 50 most inspiring Women in Technology in South Africa as part of the global Inspiring Fifty initiative spearheaded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa.

Most recently she has served at Intel as GM: Southern Africa, for eight years and was responsible for multimillion-dollar revenue generation at this large enterprise. She has significant and impactful experience in the running of businesses within a multinational setting and has expertise in the full continuum of leadership skill sets including, but not limited to, strategy, innovation and transformation, customer experience and technological solutions.

Proothveerajh comments: “LexisNexis continues to evolve into a legal technology business focused on value adding solutions and services.

“Our company has amazingly talented and passionate employees, intellectual property and innovation that is unsurpassed, world class technology and systems that enable disruptive and new models and so much more. These unique assets make us the best suited to provide solutions for our customers who are professionals, who shape the world.

“There has never been a more exciting time at LexisNexis, the way professionals work is changing and so are we,” she adds. “Our vision is to enable and empower our customers to increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and generate value, for their organisations and customers.

“I am privileged to work with a team that truly has a higher purpose which is to advance the Rule of Law. The possibilities are endless and I am thoroughly excited.”

LexisNexis has operated in South Africa for over 85 years and is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.