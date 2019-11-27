Here’s how SA responds to Black Friday

While not initially a South African phenomenon, Black Friday has become entrenched as an annual retail event. There is just about nobody who doesn’t know about Black Friday …

When gig economy company M4Jam set out to survey nearly 2 000 South Africans predominantly from former township areas on their attitudes towards Black Friday and their shopping preferences, 100% were aware of the upcoming shopping event and the potential it held.

While this is perhaps entirely expected, some of the other shopping trends at Black Friday time may be more surprising. 73% of female respondents and 71% of male respondents participated in Black Friday shopping deals last year, with the highest proportion of shoppers from last year being in the 45 to 54 age group. The lowest participation was from over-55s, of whom 67% engaged with Black Friday.

Breaking down the responses geographically, Mpumalanga residents were most keen on Black Friday, with just over 76% of respondents finding deals last year, while shoppers in the North West province were last engaged at 66%. KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Northern Cape all recorded more than 70% engagement with Black Friday last year.

This year, 54% of female respondents and 52% of males surveyed plan to shop Black Friday, with another 38% of women and 37% of men intent on browsing as a “maybe buy”. The highest proportion of those who plan to shop fall in the 55-plus age group, at 78%, while the 25-34s are the least swayed at 52%.

The North West province is the most intent on taking advantage of Black Friday specials (66%) while the Free State is the most unmoved at 46%. Respondents’ feelings about Black Friday were nearly all positive, with most being excited, happy or neutral and just under 10% of those interviewed feeling “overwhelmed” by the event.

Interestingly, while 55% of female respondents said they would browse online specials and visit stores, 7% said they would buy online only. Only 5% of males were going to avoid stores by shopping online only, while 65% would browse online and physically visit retail outlets for deals.

At just under 13%, the 45-54 age bracket was most keen on avoiding physical stores and shopping online only. Those aged 18-24 were least likely to shop online only, at just 4%. Only 1% of respondents from Mpumalanga planned on shopping Black Friday from their devices, while the Western Cape was most likely to order online only at just over 14% of respondents.

Most South Africans record television and social media as the most likely sources of Black Friday deal information, the youngest respondents in age group 18-24 were most likely to buy for themselves (78%), as were those in the 25-34 age bracket (69%), but from 35-44 years of age the household was most important (73%), the same as those aged 45-54, and those above 55 were shopping for the household 89% of the time.

“As they grow older, kids are the next-most-important recipients after the shoppers themselves and their general households, but for over-55s who probably have a bit more disposable income, friends suddenly become a priority when shopping for Black Friday specials,” says Georgie Midgley, M4Jam CEO.

By category, all age groups mirror each other – most South Africans are shopping Black Friday for clothing, groceries and electronics. “This is the kind of data retailers and brands need to test market sentiment and gain consumer insights, because so often retail messaging is sent out to the market, but it can be difficult to monitor exactly how much traction it gains,” says Midgley.

“It is interesting to note that South Africans are so positively engaged with Black Friday and it seems here to stay as an important way for brands to engage with their target communities,” she says.