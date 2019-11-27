IT Systems Administrator

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software & networking issues
– Research, analyse develop and document solutions and new processes and procedures
– Ensure that systems hardware, operating systems, software systems and related procedures adhere to organisational norms
– The IT system administrator is responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure
– Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and networks components
– Converts and implement new systems or upgrade existing systems
– Monitor and maintain the sites communication plans and process
– Maintain administer and support systems applications
EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:
– Btech – Information Technology (Specialising in Communication Networking)
– Systems Engineer Certification in Microsoft
– 4 years’ experience within systems administration