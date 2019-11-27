IT Systems Administrator

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software & networking issues

– Research, analyse develop and document solutions and new processes and procedures

– Ensure that systems hardware, operating systems, software systems and related procedures adhere to organisational norms

– The IT system administrator is responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure

– Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and networks components

– Converts and implement new systems or upgrade existing systems

– Monitor and maintain the sites communication plans and process

– Maintain administer and support systems applications

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:

– Btech – Information Technology (Specialising in Communication Networking)

– Systems Engineer Certification in Microsoft

– 4 years’ experience within systems administration

