IT Systems Administrator

Duties and responsibilities:

– Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software & networking issues Research, analyse develop and document solutions and new processes and procedures

– Ensures that system hardware, operating systems, software systems, and related procedures adhere to organizational norms

– The IT System Administrator (SA) is responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure

– Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and network components

– Convert and implement new systems or upgrades existing systems e Monitor and maintain the Sites communication plans and process

– Maintain, administer and support systems and applications

Minimum requirements:

– BTech – Information Technology (specializing in communication networking)

– A minimum of 4 – 6 years exposure to it environment / Previous Systems administrator system administration experience

– System Engineer certification in Microsoft

– Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, e-mail)

– Quality orientated with attention to detail

– Good decision making and Organisational skills

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to (email address)

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

