IT Systems Administrator

Duties and responsibilities:
– Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software & networking issues Research, analyse develop and document solutions and new processes and procedures
– Ensures that system hardware, operating systems, software systems, and related procedures adhere to organizational norms
– The IT System Administrator (SA) is responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure
– Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and network components
– Convert and implement new systems or upgrades existing systems e Monitor and maintain the Sites communication plans and process
– Maintain, administer and support systems and applications
Minimum requirements:
– BTech – Information Technology (specializing in communication networking)
– A minimum of 4 – 6 years exposure to it environment / Previous Systems administrator system administration experience
– System Engineer certification in Microsoft
– Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, e-mail)
– Quality orientated with attention to detail
– Good decision making and Organisational skills
Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to (email address)
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful