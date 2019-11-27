Our client, a leader in the manufacturing industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Systems Administrator.Responsibilities:
- Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software and networking issues.
- Research, analyse develop and documents solutions and new processes and procedures.
- Ensures that system hardware, operating systems, software systems, and related procedures adhere to organisational norms.
- Responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.
- Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and network components.
- Convert and implement new systems or upgrades existing systems.
- Monitor and maintain the sites communication plans and process.
- Maintain, administer and support systems and applications.
Qualifications and Experience:
- BTech – Information Technology
- System Engineer certification in Microsoft
- Exposure to IT environment
- 4 – 6 years system administrator experience
Additional requirements:
- Quality orientated with attention to details.
- Good decision making and organisational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills essential.
- Required to work overtime as and when required.
- Taking initiative and being innovative.
- Ability to prepare detailed written instructions and documentation.
- Honesty and integrity