IT Systems Administrator

Nov 27, 2019

Our client, a leader in the manufacturing industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Systems Administrator.Responsibilities:

  • Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software and networking issues.

  • Research, analyse develop and documents solutions and new processes and procedures.

  • Ensures that system hardware, operating systems, software systems, and related procedures adhere to organisational norms.

  • Responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.

  • Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and network components.

  • Convert and implement new systems or upgrades existing systems.

  • Monitor and maintain the sites communication plans and process.

  • Maintain, administer and support systems and applications.

 Qualifications and Experience:

  • BTech – Information Technology

  • System Engineer certification in Microsoft

  • Exposure to IT environment

  • 4 – 6 years system administrator experience

 Additional requirements:

  • Quality orientated with attention to details.

  • Good decision making and organisational skills.

  • Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member.

  • Great interpersonal and communication skills essential.

  • Required to work overtime as and when required.

  • Taking initiative and being innovative.

  • Ability to prepare detailed written instructions and documentation.

  • Honesty and integrity

Learn more/Apply for this position