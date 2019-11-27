IT Systems Administrator

Our client, a leader in the manufacturing industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Systems Administrator.Responsibilities:

Provide diagnosis and resolution of computer hardware, software and networking issues.

Research, analyse develop and documents solutions and new processes and procedures.

Ensures that system hardware, operating systems, software systems, and related procedures adhere to organisational norms.

Responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.

Plan the implementation of computer hardware, software and network components.

Convert and implement new systems or upgrades existing systems.

Monitor and maintain the sites communication plans and process.

Maintain, administer and support systems and applications.

Qualifications and Experience:

BTech – Information Technology

System Engineer certification in Microsoft

Exposure to IT environment

4 – 6 years system administrator experience

Additional requirements:

Quality orientated with attention to details.

Good decision making and organisational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member.

Great interpersonal and communication skills essential.

Required to work overtime as and when required.

Taking initiative and being innovative.

Ability to prepare detailed written instructions and documentation.

Honesty and integrity

