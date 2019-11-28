What is Azure Storage?

Azure Storage is Microsoft’s cloud storage solution for modern data storage scenarios. It offers a massively scalable object store for data objects, a file system service for the cloud, a messaging store for reliable messaging, and a NoSQL store.

Azure Storage includes:

* Durable and highly available – Redundancy ensures that that data is safe in the event of transient hardware failures. Customers can also opt to replicate data across datacentres or geographical regions for additional protection from local catastrophe or natural disaster. Data replicated in this way remains highly available in the event of an unexpected outage.

* Secure – All data written to Azure Storage is encrypted by the service. Azure Storage provides organisations with fine-grained control over who has access to the data.

* Scalable. Azure Storage is designed to be massively scalable to meet the data storage and performance needs of today’s applications.

* Managed. Microsoft Azure handles hardware maintenance, updates, and critical issues on behalf of customers.

* Accessible. Data in Azure Storage is accessible from anywhere in the world over HTTP or HTTPS. Microsoft provides client libraries for Azure Storage in a variety of languages, including .NET, Java, Node.js, Python, PHP, Ruby, Go, and others, as well as a mature REST API. Azure Storage supports scripting in Azure PowerShell or Azure CLI. And the Azure portal and Azure Storage Explorer offer easy visual solutions for working with your data.

Find out more about Azure Storage here.

Azure Backup

Azure Backup is a cost-effective, one-click backup solution that simplifies data recover and is easier to enable than other cloud backup services.

Special offer

Now you can get your Azure Backup at cost for a limited period.

Click here for more information

Terms and conditions apply

This offer is only valid till 19 December 2019