Digital Business Systems Architect

The Digital Business Systems Architect will be responsible for leading the business architecture to support digital transformation in the Group, working with business, operational, and technology leaders. This position will develop the business architecture roadmap to support the current and future business which will include a health platform and a new suite of products and services. The Digital Business Systems Architect role is vital for the successful definition, design, delivery, and support of any digital transformation project. The candidate will have to analyse and recommend the right combination of ICT components in order to achieve a specific business, department, team, or functional goal. The role will require the candidate to objectively analyse desired processes and outcomes and to provide advice on the right combination of IT systems and components to achieve those goals. The system architecture aligned with service design. QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, COMPETENCIES:

Qualifications:

B.Sc Computer Systems, NDip Information Technology or equivalent academic achievement;

Minimum of three (3) years progressively responsible management/ leadership experience in a software development field;

Minimum of seven (7) years of experience working through the requirement, design, development, QA & UAT testing, implementing and delivering in release cycles, and to customers.

Knowledge of the Microsoft Azure environment would be advantageous.

Experience:

Understand the desired business strategy and outcome.

Break down those outcomes into defined parts, including products, processes, and functions.

Decide on the right architecture to achieve what they have defined.

Understand software, hardware, and user interactions, integrations, and interfaces.

Advise project teams on implementing their recommended solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE:

Drives the process to document and maintain business architecture artefacts, including blueprints, patterns, diagrams, data models, standards to maintain a current and accurate view of the business architecture roadmap.

Collaborates with project management, data and analytics, and SCRUM teams on creating timelines and tracking progress to support timely delivery of initiatives to achieve desired business outcomes.

Work with project teams to ensure technology choices made are interoperable so that the total cost of ownership of technology/architecture options is optimised across the enterprise.

Manage a pipeline of future business architecture and technology options that can support company’s vision.

Works with the project and product teams to build and elaborate business requirements that can follow the business architecture roadmap. Drives the business architecture roadmap working closely with build teams throughout the development lifecycle and ensure the teams make appropriate technology choices.

Utilising consumer experience and product strategy, drive the business architecture roadmap supporting the current and the future requirements and ensuring alignment with the product, platform vision and other corporate strategic priorities.

Partner with technology, products, operations, marketing teams to enable the launch of successful initiatives, products and services in agile iterations

Evaluates and prioritises technology options, including buying and build to support all initiatives to achieve revenue growth and consumer engagement/loyalty targets.

