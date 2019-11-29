SMME resellers get Commvault boost

Commvault, together with Pinnacle, has recognised its first batch of small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) resellers for completing their first round in the Commvault SMME Enrichment Programme (CSEP).

Jointly launched in July 2019, this ongoing programme was established as a way to uplift and align with current government strategies by supporting broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) SMME resellers in the local market.

The programme is focused on providing sales training, direct assistance, practical coaching as well as regular networking sessions to help these SMMEs learn through a mentoring and assistance process to enable them to become vetted resellers that are qualified and equipped to correctly position and sell Commvault’s solutions.

Mike Rees, territory account manager at Commvault, says: “We are committed to the empowerment of BBBEE SMME partners in South Africa. This programme was created to facilitate and support these resellers by providing them with not only the tools they need to become vetted as a partner but also the soft skills they need to close deals.

“The awards ceremony was to recognise each SMME for the commitment they have shown to the programme and congratulate them for completing the first round.”

At the event, Commvault reinforced the opportunities for SMMEs by working with Pinnacle and delivering Commvaults’ market leading data backup and recovery solutions – available with increased scalability, and with greater cost efficiency.

Samantha Naicker, Commvault and Inuvika brand manager at Pinnacle Enterprise Solutions (Pinnes), comments: “After partnering with Commvault on this initiative we received an overwhelming initial response and are confident this will continue as we expand the programme and include more SMMEs.

“Our goal is to empower these SMME resellers to provide word-class ICT products to our customers with superior sales and technical expertise along with exceptional delivery. This will ultimately enable them to grow their business and develop professional areas that their team might be lacking in.”

The awards recognised SMME partners that had completed their initial round:

* Maktech ICT Services

* Uncommon Legacy

* Pacifield

* Esizwe Group

* Data Management Professionals South Africa

* Enable Technology Corporation

* Nambiti Technologies

* Projectized Management

* Ind_TechSolutions

* Calibration IT Services

* Omni Africa.