Telkom withdraws from Cell C acquisition bid

A potential Telkom acquisition of Cell C has falled through.

Telkom today withdrew its cautionary announcement relating to discussion with Cell C regarding a potential acquisition.

Telkom has received written notice from the Cell C board of directors rejecting its non-binding proposal.

In a statement, Telkom reiterates is belief that the offer is a compelling proposition that would have created significant value for all stakeholders, including Telkom’s shareholders.