Argility’s continues acquisition journey

Argility, a member of the Argility Technology Group, has a made a substantial investment in an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business, Ashanti AI – a BBBEE level 2 start-up.

This is the enterprise software solutions group’s fifth investment in two years.

Argility CEO Marko Salic says that, due to the alignment of a mutual vision and mission, they see this as a strategic investment to bring Ashanti AI into the Argility ecosystem.

“This emerging business will be a strong addition to our current retail, supply chain, IOT and fleet expertise and we feel will serve to drive our focus on combining analytics with trending 4IR technologies supported by our current products and solutions.

“The synergies between Argility’s vision and Ashanti AI’s mission made this investment very appealing to us and a good fit that will augment our goal of digitally transforming our core business focus arenas using intelligent software, data science/AI, and the internet of things (IOT). Ashanti AI assists companies to increase revenues; make decisions faster and improve processes using AI.

“Combining these strengths will serve to enhance the Argility Technology Groups’ portfolio and thus expand our solutions and service delivery for current and future customers,” Salic adds.

Ashanti AI CEO and founder, Takalani Madzhadzhi, is an actuary with a financial services background. He heads up a team of data scientists with a vision to provide the best AI solutions for partners and customers. The company’s current customer base includes a number of blue-chip corporates plus partnerships with strong international consultancy firms.

“We started as part of an incubation hub linked to a data science academy. Since leaving the hub we have grown our client base and developed a number of proprietary solutions,” notes Madzhadzhi.

He adds that, going forward, the company is focused on building predictive analytic products for the retail, supply chain and financial services sectors.