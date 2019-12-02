GoDaddy debuts Professional Email for SMEs

GoDaddy has launched a new Professional Email solution in South Africa.

GoDaddy Professional Email enables business owners to easily create an email address that matches their domain name, and features built-in tools to help them run their businesses more efficiently.

GoDaddy Professional Email offers a modern look and a clean interface, making it easy to set up and use.

The solution features a responsive design that works equally well on desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone.

Additionally, GoDaddy Professional Email syncs data across all of your devices automatically so email, calendar, and tasks are always up-to-date.

Professional Email works with the user’s email client of choice, such as Outlook, Apple Mail, or your favourite Android email program.

It also helps users manage their digital life with a customisable web portal that lets the personalise the way they use email and calendar.

Helpful features like drag-and-drop attachments, full text search, attachment previews, and a clean, ad-free interface are included.

In addition to the features of each plan, Professional Email also has integrated security protections with industry-leading anti-virus and spam filters to help protect your data.

“With our solution, you can get up-and-running with an email address with your company’s distinct domain name quickly and easily,” says Selina Bieber, regional director for Turkey and MENA at GoDaddy EMEA.

“Having your professional-looking business email address can be a powerful branding tool, and helps you be recognised by your customers. It can also give your company more credibility when you’re corresponding with existing and potential customers.”

The Professional Email Individual plan, currently offered for R12.00 per month/user, features:

* Email address that matches the domain

* 10Gb of email storage

* Mobile-friendly webmail with customisable web portal

* Calendar, contacts and tasks

* Works with the email app of choice

* No distracting advertisements

* Email security

The Professional Email Team plan comes with 25Gb of email storage and allows everyone on the team the ability to share and collaborate with each other.