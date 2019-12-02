Trend Micro leads in hybrid cloud security market share

Trend Micro has been named by IDC as the number one vendor in Software-Defined Compute (SDC) workload protection, according to the analyst firm’s new independent report: Worldwide Software Defined Compute Workload Security Market Shares, 2018.

The report revealed Trend Micro achieved a market share lead of 35,5%, almost triple its nearest competitor in 2018.

“We predicted a decade ago that organizations would need multi-layered security to protect their cloud environments and software-defined data centres,” says Steve Quane, executive vice-president: network defense and hybrid cloud security at Trend Micro.

“We’re glad to see our foresight and innovation being recognized by so many customers and to be ranked a number one vendor for 2018 market share by IDC.”

The firm defines SDC in the report as: “SDC technologies are often used in the context of public or private clouds, but can also be implemented in non-cloud environments – particularly virtualised and/or containerised environments. These products accomplish their goals by ensuring the system does not run malicious software that can compromise business applications and data on the servers.”

“For years, Trend Micro has steadily built out its SDC workload protection capabilities for virtual, public cloud and container environments, offering tight integration with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform,” says Frank Dickson, program vice-president: security and trust at IDC. “Although, the future has not been written, Trend Micro is the dominant player in this market.”

Over this time, real-time security has been embedded into running applications and Trend Micro has focused on automation and security-as-code to seamlessly build protection into DevOps pipelines, including pre-runtime scanning of container images.