VMware announces sales leadership changes

VMware has announced the appointment of Jean-Pierre Brulard to executive vice-president: worldwide sales, effective 1 February 2020.

Maurizio Carli, executive vice-president, worldwide sales and services, will transition from his operational role at that time, and will continue formally as a go-to-market strategic advisor, reporting to Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer: customer operations at VMware.

Brulard will be appointed executive vice-president: worldwide sales, responsible for Americas, APJ and EMEA as well as pre- and post-sales engineering, and all worldwide channels.

Brulard most recently led VMware’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region overseeing strategic planning, business operations and the management of key functions including sales, channels and services.

Prior to the EMEA role, Brulard spent six successful years leading VMware’s Southern EMEA Region.

Brulard has more than 35 years experience in working with some of the largest technology companies in the world including Business Objects, SAP, IBM, Sun Microsystems and Unisys.

Luigi Freguia will lead the EMEA field organisation effective 1 February 2020.

Freguia most recently led the Central EMEA region for VMware. He joined VMware in 2014, and brings more than 35 years of industry experience, including roles at Oracle, Microsoft, HP and IBM.

“With the executive changes we are making today, we anticipate a smooth transition from Maurizio Carli to Jean-Pierre Brulard, who has been groomed through the years, and in whom we have tremendous confidence, as we help our customers with their digital transformations,” says Sanjay Poonen.

“Maurizio has had a significant impact on the company since the day he joined VMware 11 years ago,” he adds. “On behalf of VMware employees everywhere, I thank Maurizio for his many contributions in making VMware the great company it is today. We wish him all the best, and we are delighted he will be serving as a strategic advisor moving forward.”