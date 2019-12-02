Vodacom signs up Microsoft as content partner

Vodacom has become the first mobile operator in Africa to make it simpler for its customers to buy content from the Microsoft and Xbox Stores, using their Vodacom account.

The Microsoft partnership is the most recent addition to Vodacom’s Direct Charge to Bill (DCB) offering, joining the list of global video, music and gaming content partners.

Partnering with Microsoft enables Vodacom customers access to gaming content through the Xbox Store. In addition, Vodacom customers are able to add apps and software services from the Microsoft Store to their Vodacom account.

“This proposition is a continuation of Vodacom’s efforts to ensure the best customer experience through a trustworthy, personalised, and digital experience,” says Ashraff Paruk, managing executive of Vodacom’s digital lifestyle services.

By closing the gap on the constraints of accessibility and safety through Direct Charge to Bill, all Vodacom customers have equal access to premium content from global brands, simply and securely.

“Not only does the service allow for increased simplicity and safety in how Vodacom delivers premium content to our customers, but it will also bridge the gap to access of such content to the unbanked in South Africa,” says Jorge Mendes, chief offier of Vodacom’s consumer business unit.

“This allows Vodacom customers to conveniently charge any purchase, from entertainment to games, and apps to software, to their Vodacom account in a safe, simple and secure manner without having to use a credit card.”

Deniz Ozen, regional GM of the consumer and device segment at Microsoft, adds: “We are extremely excited about this partnership. It will provide value to small business customers, students and gamers, and in addition it creates accessibility to an extensive library of content, apps and software.

“All this with the convenience of being able to pay for these products through your mobile phone bill.”

As part of the launch, Vodacom will be running a competition, giving away an Xbox One X console every day, for nine days from tomorrow (3 December).