DCC launches self-healing HP MFP 776 LaserJet

HP’s new LaserJet Enterprise MFP M776 series (M776dn, MFP M776z and MFP M776zs) with JetIntelligence offers sophisticated security features that allow for secure printing, safeguarding business IT infrastructure.

Available to the South African and SADC channel from official HP distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC), the MFP M776 series continuously detects and stops cyber threats and adapts to new ones. It will also self-heal from the attacks which means IT doesn’t have to intervene.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M776 secures its operations by:

* Inspecting outgoing network connections to stop suspicious requests and thwart malware;

* Monitors memory activity to detect and stop attacks; and

* Automatically checks firmware during start-up to determine whether it incorporates an authentic code, digitally signed by HP.

“The HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M776 series has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for secure printing operations. Businesses can rest assured that their printers will be protected and not become the weak link in their security posture,” says Caron De Fortier, HP printer and supplies business unit manager at DCC.

HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M776 offers the following features:

* Incorporates a special print mode for a wider colour range and extra vividness for documents and marketing materials;

* JetIntelligence provides professional quality and performance with Original HP Toner cartridges and drums;

* Produces full-bleed A3 marketing materials by printing on SRA 3 paper and trimming it down to size;

* Enters data more quickly and accurately using the pull-out keyboard;

* Loads up to 200 pages into the automatic document feeder for fast, unattended scanning;

* Users can effortlessly change the toner and drum – both are easily accessible and come already installed in the printer;

* A wide range of paper handling accessories; and

* Print speeds up to 46 ppm (A4) to create a smoother workflow with less interruptions.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M776 series ships with a one-year, on site, next business day repair warranty.