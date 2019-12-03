Reflex, Page Automation sign up Super Group networking

Global logistics company Super Group has selected Reflex Solutions and Page Automation as its ICT solutions partner for its corporate WAN and unified communication requirements.

Page Automation has a long-standing relationship with Super Group and will continue to supply it with telephony and office automation solutions. It is partnering with Reflex Solutions for its extensive network infrastructure and experience in connectivity and VoiP.

Adrian Lewis, Super Group’s CIO, comments: “Page Automation’s exceptional front office sales and service is now complemented with Reflex Solutions’ strong back office and technical skills, making an ideal partnership.”

The Super Group agreement was reached after Reflex Solutions demonstrated its ability to supply a high speed (10Gbps), low latency line between Super Group’s head office in Sandton and its distribution centre in Kempton Park.

This was achieved using Reflex Solutions’ layered network – DWDM at layer 1, full MEF certified network at layer 2 and MPLS network at layer 3.

Reflex also replaced the existing capacity link with its own fibre, giving Super Group scalable bandwidth and greater security, and also supplied CPE devices that run at 1Gbps.

Both Reflex Solutions and Page Automation were able to use their experience in the motor and logistics industry to develop a service and product offer that is suited to Super Group.

“Super Group saw value in our reporting and analytics of these services through our big data drive platform that has been inhouse developed,” says Greg Wilson, CEO of Reflex Solutions. “As a company that embraces technology, Super Group has been great to work with and have welcomed the changes that we have made to their IT infrastructure.”