Azure once again positioned in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Azure Storage has retained its position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Storage in 2019.

For the third year in a row, Gartner has placed Microsoft into the coveted Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Storage, demonstrating the solution’s lasting value.

The Gartner report states that hyperscale cloud providers are dominating the market for public cloud storage for product innovation, scale and revenue.

Gartner expects that many of the players in cloud storage will become less attractive over time as leaders like Microsoft become more relevant.

In fact, Gartner advises that “customers should be wary of using providers that lack meaningful scale and global presence due to slow product innovation and the realistic possibility of service closure”.

Because Microsoft is a leader in a number of cloud environment – such as CIaaS (Cloud Infrastructure as a Service), APaaS (Application Platform as a Service), IaaS (Identity as a Service), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) – it is a good bet as a cloud storage provider.

Azure Backup

Azure Backup is a cost-effective, one-click backup solution that simplifies data recover and is easier to enable than other cloud backup services.

