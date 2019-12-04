Governments set new Google user request records

The number of user data requests to Google from governments around the world shows data consumed by individuals is becoming increasingly important.

The top three countries requesting data from Google are the US, Germany and India, according to data gathered by PreciseSecurity.com.

The data reveal that governments’ requests for Google user data nearly reached 165 000 during the first half of 2019. This comes at a moment in which privacy is very important for users and individuals around the world.

In general, governmental agencies, including courts, can request companies for information about how users were using their services. Google is specifically important because most internet users tend to search for different things through Google.

Google has strict policies on how to handle users’ data. The request must be presented in writing, signed by an authorised official and issued under an appropriate law. At the same time, the company may decide to narrow the requests made by entities if they are overly broad.

In addition, the number of user data requests could include information about several users and individuals. That means that each of these requests could be seeking information about multiple Google Accounts.

Google cannot reject these requests because they are generally made by law enforcement agencies and, if the company wants to remain compliant with the countries’ laws, it has to provide the information as long as the requests are measured.

During the first half of this year, the US made 26 826 data requests to Google during the aforementioned period of time, followed by Germany with 10 009 data requests and India with 8 542 data requests.

During the same time, France made 6 775 Google user data requests, the UK 4 644, Brazil 2 966, Australia 2 367, Spain 1 618, Italy 1 509 and Poland 1 406.