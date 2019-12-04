Huawei launches flagship store in SA

Huawei has launched its first flagship store in South Africa at Menlyn Shopping Centre.

The store will provide technical support and maintenance repairs, as well as sell the full range of Huawei products that are available in South Africa.

“Our first global flagship store in South Africa is part of Huawei’s commitment to our consumers to give them the best experience with our 360-degree service offering,” says Likun Zhao, vice-president of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.

“We have both online and offline offerings for our consumers. In terms of online, we have a 24/7 service hotline, a Whatsapp and our Hi-Care app and very active social media platforms.

“In terms of offline, we have our Huawei service centres and now our Huawei global flagship store, which, as well as its service offering, also has all our Huawei products, including those that you might not normally get at retailers or operator channels.”