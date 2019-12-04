PrinterLogic supports Chrome OS

PrinterLogic has announced private preview availability for its Chrome OS Client Extension, which enables IT professionals to centrally manage direct IP printing for Chrome OS users.

PrinterLogic is exclusively distributed in South Africa by Blue Label Technology Distribution. The company’s SaaS print management solution, which already supports Windows, Mac, and Linux users, will be the first print management platform to support all four leading operating systems in a single management interface.

“With this being the first and only platform to offer mixed OS environment support across all four of the major OS environments, we believe South African manufacturer resellers and software integration partners who specialise in managed print solutions and enterprise print management will greatly benefit from this new extension,” says Ricky Correia, GM of Blue Label Technology Distribution.

“As a Chromebook user myself, I can say from experience that Google is doing all the right things to keep Chrome OS secure and lightning fast,” says Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. “This extension is great news for customers who see the value of Chromebooks but don’t want to send print jobs to the cloud.”

With PrinterLogic’s direct IP printing platform, print jobs are sent directly to printers on the local network instead of being routed through the cloud.

IT teams can automatically deploy the extension to Chromebook users within the G Suite Admin Console. Once deployed, the extension enables customers to centrally manage printing for Chromebook users alongside Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

PrinterLogic’s licensing model is user-independent, enabling customers to deploy the extension to Chromebook users at no additional cost. The extension is currently in private preview, with general availability planned for Q1 2020.