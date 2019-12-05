Cell C partners to grow data science skills

Cell C today launched the Cell C Data Scientists in partnership with Explore Data Science Academy.

The partnership will provide funding and skills development to 24 disadvantaged young men and women from all over the country who show high potential in maths and science.

These students will participate in a year-long program that will see them qualify as ICT innovators and potential employment as data scientists, engineers and or software developers at Cell C.

“We are committed to creating relevant skills development opportunities that will allow the youth of South Africa to thrive in the 4th Industrial Revolution,” says Juliet Mhango, chief human capital development and transformation officer at Cell C.

A study by Accenture on Creating South Africa’s Future Workforce suggests that there are 5,7-million jobs currently at risk in South Africa. However, through the reallocation of skills and by doubling the pace at which the workforce acquires relevant skills, South African companies can reshape work and activities such that the share of jobs at risk of being fully automated reduce from 35% (5,7-million jobs) to 14% (2,5-million jobs) by 2025.

“To ensure we also effectively upskilling current Cell C employees with the relevant digital skills, 10 of the selected participants are Cell C employees who will be given a chance to develop their skills in data science through this programme,” adds Mhango.

“Explore Data Science Academy is delighted to be adding Cell C to its growing list of corporate sponsors,” says Mark Schroeder, chief commercial officer of Explore Data Science Academy. “With Explore’s post-graduation employment record of 93%, we believe that Cell C is helping to make a meaningful difference to inclusive youth employment and adding valuable talent to its organisation.

“Globally and in South Africa, there is a growing demand for digital skills with an ability to solve real-world problems,” he adds. “This partnership enables that demand to be met in an efficient and innovative model with benefits for the learners, Cell C and ultimately our country. These partnerships enable young South Africans to do amazing things.”