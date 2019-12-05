Dimension Data launches new security business

Dimension Data has launched its new security business, called Dimension Data Security.

Dimension Data Security unites all the security offerings previously managed by the other four Dimension Data brands into one business, as well as incorporating the security investments made by NTT globally.

“Dimension Data has always been a leader in providing security solutions for its clients,” says Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data. “By combining all of the expertise across our businesses, investing in developing locally tailored solutions and leveraging the global expertise from our relationship with NTT, we’re building a business offering that truly sets us apart on the continent.”

Dimension Data’s global integration with NTT allows for Dimension Data Security to provide its clients with solutions that protect their businesses from noted threats all over the globe and harness key innovations from international markets.

At the same time, Dimension Data Security is investing heavily in research to develop solutions offerings that speak directly to the pricing, scaling and security needs of local businesses.

Dimension Data Security will be led by Tony Walt, managing executive of security.

“In our emerging market, security plays a critical role for any business,” says Walt. “We’ve built Dimension Data Security to make sure we’re offering world-class solutions to our pan-African and Middle Eastern clients, while making sure they suit the unique needs of our clients operating in these markets.

“Further to this, we have a deliberate plan to focus on local skills development specifically in the threat intelligence space.”

The business will be divided into four key practices. All offerings will lead with our Consulting practice. Our secure infrastructure practice will ensure all Dimension Data group offerings are secure by design, our secure access practice will focus on access governance and our secure multi-cloud practice will focus on securing applications irrespective of where they reside.

Dimension Data Security will also be incorporating the services of wholly-owned subsidiary, ContinuitySA, to its clients. This means that in addition to the standard cyber security offerings, Dimension Data Security will be able to provide services related to business continuity, disaster recovery, work area recovery and regulatory compliance in order to achieve overall organisational resilience for our clients.

“Our expertise in organisational resilience is a key focus for Dimension Data Security,” adds Walt. “Governance risk and compliance (GRC) extends beyond cyber related resilience. We are committed to protecting our clients at every incident invocation, from minor issue to full-scale crisis. We strive to be a trusted partner to our clients no matter what the circumstance.”