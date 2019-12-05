Direct automated IoT device-to-cloud solution launches

What is believed to be the world’s first fully automated, direct IoT ‘Device-to-Cloud’ solution to simplify the process of onboarding an IoT device into AWS IoT Core securely, was announced by Eseye.

Intelligent Cloud Connect, the new joint solution developed in partnership with Gemalto, a Thales company, was formally launched and demonstrated at AWS re:Invent.

To realise the benefits of IoT, organisations need to navigate an enormously complex ecosystem and a fragmented value chain. With many development hurdles to cross, typically it can take an average of two years to launch a new IoT solution, while many projects are paralysed by complexity and even struggle to make it to market.

With the new Intelligent Cloud Connect solution, Eseye and Gemalto are disrupting the IoT ecosystem with a collaborative IoT Connectivity Platform, which cuts through the complexity of IoT and enables new product development timelines to be reduced from two years to less than six months.

The foundation of this first solution developed in partnership is Gemalto’s Cinterion PLS62-W Global IoT Module which comes pre-installed with Eseye’s market leading intelligent AnyNet Secure SIM, also provided by Gemalto.

Each AnyNet Secure SIM comes pre-programmed to leverage Eseye’s network switching as a service platform, delivering near 100% global cellular connectivity. As each Intelligent Cloud Connect device is powered-on a dedicated embedded application automatically and securely connects directly to AWS IoT Core, delivering ‘plug and play’ global IoT connectivity.

Anand Gandhi, vice-president: worldwide channels and alliances at Eseye, comments: “This partnership will change the way IoT devices are developed and deployed in the future. Intelligent Cloud Connect vastly reduces the complexities of creating an IoT device and then directly connecting it to the cloud, saving customers significant resources and time, whilst giving them a distinct competitive advantage.”

Andreas Haegele, vice-president: IoT at Gemalto, comments: “Our customers can now follow a quick and easy process to deliver IoT data securely to the cloud with confidence. It paves the way for massive innovation and marks a watershed moment for the IoT industry, which can now accelerate the deployment of secure IoT solutions at previously unachievable speeds.”

Intelligent Cloud Connect allows customers to develop a single IoT product SKU for any application that connects out-of-the-box on power-up to any mobile network in the world, while offering seamless and secure data provisioning to the AWS IoT Core. This means it is now possible to have an IoT device automatically activated and fully connected to AWS in less than 10 minutes.

The platform handles zero-touch IoT security certification with AWS IoT Core, as well as lifecycle device management, allowing customers to manage global device estates through a single pane of glass.

With this solution the complexity of balancing bandwidth, data plans and negotiating multiple Mobile Network Operator (MNO) contracts is completely removed, providing customers with only one single bill for consumed MQTT messages, which can be conveniently purchased via the AWS marketplace.