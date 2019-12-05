Escobar Fold smartphone available worldwide

Pablo Escobar’s brother has launched a new and affordable foldable smartphone.

The Escobar Fold 1, running on the Android operating system, has been released through the Escobar Inc investment company. Prices start at $349.00 and the company says it will ship anywhere in the world.

With some new foldables criticised for being flimsy, Roberto Escobar’s company says the screen of this phone is made of a proprietary plastic that makes it almost unbreakable.

Escobar Inc is the official holding company for Pablo Escobar, founded in 1984 by his brother Roberto Escobar in Medellín, Colombia.

It is currently responsible for managing the assets of the Escobar family, including but not limited to the intellectual property rights and licensing of these.

The Escobar brothers were better known as founders of the Medellín cartel, and a global cocaine empire. Pablo Escobar was shot and killed in December 2, while Roberto surrendered to the police in 1992 and spent 10 years in prison.

Specifications for the new phone include an octa-core CPU with 2,8GHz clock speed, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, and Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU.

It has 6Gb/8Gb LPDDR4X RAM and 128Gb/512Gb external memory supported up to 256Gb.

There are two displays, with a screen size of 7.8-inches flexible, AMOLED, FHD+ (1920 x 1444 pixels), with a 4:3 aspect ratio (expanded mode) and 308PPI.

The camera is 16 Megapixels f/1.8 + 20 Megapixels f/1.8.

The phone is available with dual SIM or nano SIM.

It is 134mm x 190,35mm x 7,6mm in size and weights 320 grams with the battery.