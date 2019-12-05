Nutanix named a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Nutanix has been named a Leader by Gartner in the November 2019 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure.

Nutanix has been recognised in all editions of this Magic Quadrant since Gartner started it.

“We continue to be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in hyperconverged infrastructure again and again, and we believe it is because of our relentless focus on pioneering innovative technology and customer success,” says Dheeraj Pandey, chairman, founder and CEO at Nutanix.

“Our goal is to make IT and cloud infrastructure so simple that it fuels innovation and business growth. Nutanix provides flexibility, not only via our products and solutions, but also from the freedom to choose the best HCI consumption model for the business, including software subscription licenses that are portable across hardware platforms and cloud environments.”

Nutanix was also designated as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice vendor for hyperconverged infrastructure. Based on detailed feedback from 264 customer ratings, Nutanix has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Additionally, 92% of respondents identified as willing to recommend Nutanix.