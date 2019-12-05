Troye announces new backup version

Managed IT services provider Troye has announced new backup solutions for Microsoft Cloud Platforms.

The new Veeam solutions provide Microsoft users with additional data protection, scalability, and enhanced control of their cloud-based data.

Veeam recently unveiled its new version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and previewed cloud-native Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure with industry-first cloud cost estimator at Microsoft Ignite 2019.

The company also gave a sneak peek of a new cloud-native data protection solution for Microsoft Azure workloads, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v4 offers direct integration with Microsoft’s Azure Blob Storage.

“With Office 365, Microsoft is responsible for the uptime of the Office 365 infrastructure, but backup and management of the data is the customer’s responsibility.

“Companies that want to keep their Office 365 data in Azure, it gives them a cost-effective, scalable and secure solution to do so. This latest release also adds additional performance improvements for backing up Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive for Business,” he explains.

Ease-of-use is built into the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure with turnkey deployment via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, while powerful recovery capabilities are also delivered with features like file-level recovery for native snapshots and Veeam backups.

An industry-first built-in cloud cost estimator tool will provide customers with greater cost controls and savings while integration with Veeam Backup & Replication will allow customers to take control of their cloud data by protecting and managing Azure backups alongside their cloud, virtual and physical data.

“With 114% year-over-year growth, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 continues to be the fastest growing product in Veeam’s history,” says Ratmir Timashev, co-founder and executive vice-president: sales and marketing at Veeam.

“Just as in the on-premises days with customers backing up and protecting their data, the need persists with SaaS solutions to backup and protect this same critical information,” he adds.

“Veeam Backup for Office 365 delivers on this need and with the rapid rise in adoption for Azure we’re seeing across our customer base, Veeam is excited to build from our work with Microsoft and deliver a native backup solution developed specifically for Azure-based workloads.”

Veeam customers will soon be able to extend Veeam Backup & Replication to protect Azure-native instances with the following integrated capabilities:

* Cloud-native data protection built for Microsoft Azure workloads, with support for native snapshots and Veeam backups and cloud optimized for long-term data retention in Microsoft Azure Blob.

* Powerful, reliable recovery technologies to achieve industry-leading RTOs, including file-level recovery of native snapshots and Veeam backups, as well as the ability to restore to an on-premises data centre or any other Veeam supported environment.

* Drive cost savings with an industry-first cloud cost estimator tool. Simulate policy charges to avoid excessive costs before you start your backups.