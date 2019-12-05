Veritas tested and validated for AWS Outposts

Veritas Technologies has the capabilities to support AWS Outposts.

AWS Outposts are fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud.

Veritas has tested AWS Outposts and can help to deliver positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS.

AWS and Veritas customers may have certain workloads that need to remain on-premises for several years, such as applications that are latency sensitive and need to be near on-premises assets.

These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, while easily and seamlessly integrating these workloads with the rest of their applications on AWS.

Until now, customers lacked the same APIs, tools, hardware, and functionality across on-premises and cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage–the same hardware used in AWS public region datacentres – to customers, bringing AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on-premises.

With AWS Outposts, Veritas can help AWS customers overcome the challenges that exist with managing and supporting infrastructures in both on-premises and cloud environments and deliver positive outcomes at scale.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the continuous expansion of the relationship between Veritas and AWS,” says Deepak Mohan, executive vice-president: enterprise data protection and compliance at Veritas.

“Supporting AWS Outposts with Veritas NetBackup provides our customers with proven solutions while ensuring that data is available and protected at the edge and across cloud and on-premises environments. With NetBackup, customers can protect enterprise workloads regardless of where they are running.”

Veritas worked closely with the AWS Outposts team to be one of the first AWS Partner Network (APN) members to successfully test and validate its solution with AWS Outposts.

This included the deployment of a NetBackup Amazon Machine Image (AMI) to AWS Outposts and the backup and recovery of workloads for mission critical applications between AWS Outposts and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Validating Veritas NetBackup on AWS Outposts provides the enterprise scale data protection that Veritas is known for to newly extended on-premises environments.