Axiz is Veritas Service Provider Fulfillment Partner

Axiz has been named a Veritas Service Provider Fulfilment Partner.

Veritas’ Service Provider Program (VSPP) authorises service providers to incorporate Veritas technology into their service offerings and is designed to allow them to source through a Fulfillment Partner of their choice.

To become a Veritas Fulfillment Partner, distributors must have the requisite expertise to help service providers configure Veritas licensing solutions and navigate within the VSPP Program in purchasing Veritas software, hardware or other products.

“We are pleased to have been named a VSPP,” says Rezelde Botha, Business Unit Manager for Veritas at Axiz. “Not all Veritas partners will qualify, although this is available to all distribution partners.

“Those wishing to join need to apply and go through an approval process, and must have demonstrated outstanding performance in delivering Veritas solutions in the region, as well as provided first-class support and expertise.”

She says Axiz and Veritas have a long-standing relationship. “We are delighted to build on the success of our relationship with Veritas and will continue to empower our channel partners with the resources and support they need to bring their leading-edge security solutions to their customers in the region,” Botha concludes.