E-toll contract extended for 3 months

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) board has resolved to extend the operations and maintenance contract for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

Sanral and the contractor, Electronic Tolling Company (ETC), have agreed on a three months extension.

The contract expired on 2 December 2019 but the board decided that all parties needed more time to consider the tender and make the right decision.

The board directed Sanral’s management to inform ETC about its decision and the latter agreed to the extension after consulting its shareholders.

The extension is being done on the basis of a previously approved 12-months extension as was approved by National Treasury and the Sanral board in 2017.