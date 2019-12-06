FBI warns about smart TV surveillance

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Oregon has urged consumers to be wary of surveillance from their smart TVs.

“Smart TVs are called that because they connect to the Internet,” the agency points out in a statement. “They allow you to use popular streaming services and apps. Many also have microphones for those of us who are too lazy to actually to pick up the remote. Just shout at your set that you want to change the channel or turn up the volume and you are good to go.”

Some smart TVs also have built-in cameras which are sometimes used for facial recognition.

“Beyond the risk that your TV manufacturer and app developers may be listening and watching you, that television can also be a gateway for hackers to come into your home,” the FBI warns. “A bad cyber actor may not be able to access your locked-down computer directly, but it is possible that your unsecured TV can give him or her an easy way in the backdoor through your router.

“Hackers can also take control of your unsecured TV. At the low end of the risk spectrum, they can change channels, play with the volume, and show your kids inappropriate videos. In a worst-case scenario, they can turn on your bedroom TV’s camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you.”

If offers some tips for users:

* Know exactly what features your TV has and how to control those features. Do a basic Internet search with your model number and the words “microphone,” “camera,” and “privacy”.

* Don’t depend on the default security settings. Change passwords if you can – and know how to turn off the microphones, cameras, and collection of personal information if possible. If you can’t turn them off, consider whether you are willing to take the risk of buying that model or using that service.

* If you can’t turn off a camera but want to, a simple piece of black tape over the camera eye is a back-to-basics option.

* Check the manufacturer’s ability to update your device with security patches. Can they do this? Have they done it in the past?

* Check the privacy policy for the TV manufacturer and the streaming services you use. Confirm what data they collect, how they store that data, and what they do with it.