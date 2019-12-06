MainOne cable connects Cote d’Ivoire

MainOne’s submarine cable in Cote d’Ivoire is live and ready for service.

The project, which is the first commercial cable system in service to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, will offer capabilities to deepen infrastructure sharing and lower the cost of delivering broadband services to the region.

MainOne’s entry into the Cote d’Ivoire market will facilitate world-class infrastructure availability and accessibility. The network will ensure its customers continue to enjoy maximum uptime performance and reduced latency as the company increases bandwidth capacity and maintain direct connections to various regional and global Internet Exchanges including the Nigerian Internet Exchange (IXPN), Ghanaian Internet Exchange (GIX), London Internet Exchange (LINX) and Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMSIX).

The company’s network will deliver affordable and scalable broadband services, together with secured and reliable solutions, providing support services for service providers in Cote d’Ivoire.

This will offer optimised Internet connectivity for business, as well as providing point-to-point international private leased circuit (IPLC) communication services for businesses and enterprises, riding on its submarine cable along West Africa to the rest of the world.

MainOne is also announcing the availability of its Cote d’Ivoire data centre facility built to Tier III standards. It will offer rack spaces for customers to collocate their IT infrastructure with ease, while gaining access to fully redundant power, cooling, carrier-grade security, and fire-prevention facilities on a shared basis.

Kazeem Oladepo, regional executive of MainOne, comments: “We remain committed to providing infrastructure and connectivity services that support the digitisation journey and economic development of the region.

“Our investment into Cote d’Ivoire will see MainOne contributing to the growth of the local economy, by serving enterprises and telecommunication providers with world-class connectivity solutions and data centre expertise.”

MainOne’s submarine cable was the first private subsea cable to deliver open-access, broadband capacity to West Africa in 2010. The MainOne system traverses the coast of West Africa with operational landing stations from Seixal in Portugal through Accra in Ghana to Lagos in Nigeria, the addition of new branches in Dakar, Senegal and Grand Bassam, Cote d’Ivoire and additional branching units in Morocco and Tenerife yet to be connected.