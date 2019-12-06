SearchInform launches security outsourcing service

SearchInform has launched an information security outsourcing service for companies that face the problem of corporate fraud and data leakage.

At the same time, organisations do not have the staff or resources for a one-time purchase of equipment and software for protection against internal threats.

The SearchInform information security outsourcing service includes: DLP managements, employee monitoring, internal threats detection and productivity monitoring.

“If a company does not have the employees responsible for information security, employee monitoring, and internal threats prevention, then personal data and company secrets remain unprotected from leaks, and corporate incidents are not detected,” comments Sergey Ozhegov, CEO, SearchInform.

“This is usually about small and medium business, which can’t hire expensive staff and buy professional software.

“Moreover, it is difficult for owners to assess the feasibility of spending money on serious tools implementation.

“The outsourcing service shows an objective picture of information security and risk management of a business and allows you to get high-quality protection at a reasonable price and be proactive.”

The outsourcing of internal security allows companies to identify weaknesses in a short period, with the first results obtained within one to three months.

The expert on the side of the outsourcer will provide reports in accordance with a predetermined schedule, and in case of emergency, he will contact the customer immediately.

The customer has full access to the system and can upload data to perform independent investigations. If necessary, the client can be trained to work with the solution.

SearchInform experts note that the service is also provided as the SaaS version, which means that the company provides software, cloud server and information security analyst’s services for rent.

“For small companies, lack of resources often becomes a problem that slows down protection-building process,” says Alexey Parfentiev, head of analytics at SearchInform. “So we offer turn-key solution, in other words we provide analyst services, software, and now the ability to deploy a server in the cloud.

“As a result, there is no need to buy, configure and maintain hardware specifically for the solution.”