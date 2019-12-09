Crowdsourcing gets Moscow citizens involved

The E-Home crowdsourcing initiative, which calls on citizens to make suggestions on how apartment living can be managed by residents by means of digital technologies, is implementing 342 ideas across Moscow based on citizens’ recommendations.

Thanks to the crowdsourcing service, Moscow citizens are now able to directly participate in the improvement of their city, helping to make urban life both more convenient and comfortable.

The projects to be implemented under the initiative are those which received the most support from participants.

More than 11 000 people took part in the E-Home project, and more than 2 000 suggestions were received across several categories.

Through the E-Home Project, communication between tenants and property management will be facilitated. Today it enables participants to conduct and complete surveys and legal owners’ meetings online and to share and receive critical updates with one another via SMS or email.

“Shared public and residential spaces have a significant impact on the quality of life,” says Eduard Lysenko, minister of the government of Moscow and head of the department of information technologies of Moscow.

“It is important that citizens experience comfort in their homes, that communal lights function properly, that courtyards and gardens be kept clean and tidy. As such it is essential that residents are able to communicate directly with those charged with the management of their homes.

“Due to the number of people involved, however, this is no easy task. The E-Home works to unite all stakeholders on one platform, helping to facilitate coordination among them, as well as directly with the city.

“And, arguably, the most significant feature of the platform is the fact that it has been designed based on citizen feedback,” he adds.