GoDaddy, WooCommerce make e-commerce easier

GoDaddy has announced an integration with WooCommerce, the most popular and powerful eCommerce engine available for WordPress.

The integration, now available in South Africa, reduces the typical four-step set-up process into a single easy step, so GoDaddy WordPress customers can set up a fully-functioning e-commerce site in much less time.

The new WooCommerce plan simplifies the onboarding process for e-commerce WordPress sites by combining hosting services, WordPress, WooCommerce, and integrated feature extensions into an automated one-step setup solution.

The synchronised process reduces the number of setup screens by 70% compared to other options in the market.

“GoDaddy and WooCommerce share the goal of helping entrepreneurs to succeed online, and we’re thrilled to be working with the WooCommerce community to help South African WordPress customers fast-track into the world of eCommerce,” says Selina Bieber, regional director for Turkey and MENA at GoDaddy EMEA. “This integration is a quick, efficient and simple way to build an online shop to help a business grow.”

WordPress users can quickly establish their e-commerce sites with pre-populated, customisable design themes. GoDaddy WordPress customers receive free access to top WooCommerce premium extensions. GoDaddy also provides free auto-managed SSL, eliminating the need for regular site recertification and re-keying.