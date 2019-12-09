Lenovo debuts smallest desktop for SMEs

Lenovo has introduced what it believes to be the world’s smallest desktop, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano, to the South African market.

The device is designed to support diverse workplaces with the power of a full-size desktop and the space-saving convenience of a laptop.

“The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano is further proof of Lenovo’s commitment to helping small businesses drive efficiency in their operations,” says Thibault Dousson, GM of Lenovo South Africa. “In South Africa, SMEs make up a third of the country’s GDP and play an integral part in boosting the economy and creating jobs. Lack of capital, investment, resources or support are among the major challenges faced by our country’s entrepreneurs.

“Lenovo wants to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses through giving them better access to critical tools and services, such as our financial services offering and leasing option. The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano is ideal for small business owners as it is reliable and powerful yet compact and easily transportable.”

Delivering powerful performance in an ultra-portable size, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano is the most compact commercial desktop series in the world. Compact models are one-third the size of the ground-breaking ThinkCentre Tiny, at just 0.35L in volume.

With fully functional USB Type-C Gen2 and USB 3.1 Gen2 ports located on the front and back of the device, multiple displays, docks and other hardware options can be achieved with ease, to further boost productivity. The ability to be powered using just one cable to a USB Type-C monitor makes the M90n-1 Nano ideal for a clutter-free workspace, whether it be placed behind a screen or under a desk.

For added peace of mind, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano is MIL-810G SPEC tested – built to withstand extreme conditions including shocks, drops, dust and humidity. The desktop’s HW TPM 2.0 chip encrypts data to keep sensitive data secure, while its Kensington lock slot enables users to physically secure the device to an immovable object, protecting it from risk of theft.

With its Modern Standby feature, users can receive emails, VoIP calls and instant messages, all while remaining in standby mode. When ready to commence work, the M90n-1 Nano resumes full functionality in under one second.

These features make the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano an easy fit across all office environments, or wherever space is limited, and staff are mobile. Compared to traditional desktops, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano also reduces energy consumption by as much as 30% annually over the ThinkCentre Tiny. Able to handle big data with ease, this reliable system integrator also features first-rate security and durability.

Powered by the 8th generation Intel® processors and backed by SSD storage, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano makes everyday computing effortless, offering diverse connectivity and multi-user options to keep users connected from the office, home or on-the-go.