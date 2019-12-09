Makro adds customer care via WhatsApp

Shoppers at Makro’s 22 South African outlets and online store will now experience instant customer care and service by directly connecting with the retailer on WhatsApp.

Features available in Makro’s chat offering include tracking orders, viewing current catalogues, accessing a digital store card, locating nearby stores, and having frequently asked questions (FAQs) instantly answered in chat on WhatsApp.

Makro receives numerous customer enquiries daily, and a chat channel on WhatsApp was the obvious solution to provide accessible and seamless customer communication, says Kerry Ho, Makro’s head of digital marketing.

“Customers will now access the information they want, when they want it, without having to endure a lengthy phone call or escalate potential queries.”

Lazo Karapanagiotidis, Makro’s head of digital innovation, adds: “This bold step towards the future of customer service ensures customers have the best experience on their own terms.

“The addition and implementation of exciting functions in WhatsApp aligns with Makro’s mission to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of living better lives, running better businesses, and saving time and money.”

Makro’s Intelligent Assistant (iA) was developed by Feersum Engine, which allows brands to connect with their consumers on the device of their choice. Feersum Engine’s human-centered approach enables the company to constantly improve the Makro user experience and add features to the messaging service on WhatsApp.

To enable WhatsApp integration, Makro worked with Clickatell.

“Retail currently is one of the most competitive environments and ensuring customer satisfaction must be the number one priority for business leaders in this sector,” says Clickatell founder and CEO Pieter de Villiers.

“The Makro team already has shown themselves to be trailblazers, ensuring they can meet and engage with their customers on the platforms of their choice. Digital transformation will ensure sustainable growth, and we are looking forward to developing our partnership with Makro as they continue on this exciting path.”