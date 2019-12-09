Russia forges ahead with fleet management

According to a new report from M2M/IoT market research provider Berg Insight, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe was 7,3-million in Q4-2018.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13,5%, this number is expected to reach 13,8-million by 2023.

The Russian market alone accounts for a significant share of the region’s total installed base and is forecasted to grow from 3.3 million active units at the end of 2018 to 5,6-million units by 2023.

The top-15 fleet management solution vendors across Russia, the rest of the CIS and Eastern Europe together have a combined installed base of close to 4,5-million active units in the region.

The leading fleet management solution providers in terms of installed base in the CIS and Eastern Europe include diverse players from a number of countries.

“Belarus-based Gurtam is the leading fleet management software provider, having surpassed the milestone of 1-million vehicles under management in the region,” says Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight.

He adds that Gurtam is focused on software, providing a hardware-agnostic tracking platform offering compatibility with more than 2 000 different device models from over 500 third-party hardware manufacturers.

“Russia-based TechnoKom and Turkey-based Arvento Mobile Systems are the first and second runners-up, followed by Mobiliz from Turkey and the Russian players Scout, Navigator Group and NIS,” Andersson adds.

Additional top-15 players with at least 100 000 active units in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe include GeliosSoft, Fort Telecom, Omnicomm, SquareGPS, Live GPS Tracking (SkyNavis), Eurowag Telematics, Infotech and SpaceTeam.

“The major international solution providers based in Western Europe, North America or South Africa are yet to reach the top-15 list for this region,” Andersson says.