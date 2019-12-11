Affordability initiative aims to curtail software piracy in Africa

Kathy Gibson is at Microsoft in Bryanston – Microsoft and its PC hardware partners are launching the Windows PC Affordability in Africa Initiative, which aims to make it possible for African consumers to buy PCs with genuine software.

Deniz Ozen, regional GM: consumer and devices group MEA at Microsoft, says the launch is the culmination of years of work in addressing the issue of affordability on genuine PCs in Africa.

Partners that have made a range of affordable genuine devices available include Dell, HP, Lenovo, Mustek, Acer, Asus and Intel. Pricing ranges from about $120.00 to $500.00 and various products in the line-up address different user needs.

Software piracy is still a major issue in Africa, Ozen says. “Only one-third of the PCs shipped into Africa are genuine – this means that two-thirds are non-genuine.”

In the consumer segment, this means just 1,5-million of the 5-million PCs shipped are genuine. “This is not a good enough number, and we need to change it,” Ozen comments.

Across the Middle East Africa (MEA) region, currently 56% of PCs are shipped with pirated software – and in places like Namibia and Zimbabwe this number rises to as much as 90%.

“Often users that purchase PCs with non-genuine software are not even aware of the fact that it is non-genuine,” Ozen says.

Although piracy has been endemic in Africa for some time, the last few years have seen a rise in the number of malware attacks as a result of non-genuine products. Ozen cites figure that suggest the impact of malware costs Africa about $360-billion a year.

“These are causing such a big problem for end users, who lose data and productivity. More importantly for all of us, they are missing out on a great consumer experience.

“The genuine experience aims to address this.”

Often, hackers deliberately infiltrate software with malware, which is why security is such a massive issue in non-genuine PCs, explains Bradley Hopkinson, vice-president: consumer and device sales group (CDS) EMEA at Microsoft.

He says the initiative aims to make PCs more affordable. “We aim to bridge the digital divide on affordability.”

Specific offers will depend on different manufacturers, with the core mandate being to drive affordability.

Microsoft is also investing into education programmes, aiming to increase awareness for both end users and channel players.

“We need to make consumers aware that they have the option of getting a genuine Windows device at a great price,” Hopkinson says.

“Right not, this option is often not available – even if the consumer wanted to find a genuine device, they may not be able to find one.

“So the initiative focuses on availability, awareness and education.”