Axis ends distribution agreement with Pinnacle

Axis Communications SA has announced that effective from 31 March 2020 Pinnacle Distribution will no longer be selling its products.

“We have had a long-term partnership with Pinnacle in South Africa,” says Sheetal Rao, sales director at Axis Communications MEA. “But, from time to time, such partnerships come to an end as the market and the overall needs of the company evolve.”

Rao adds that Axis products and solutions will continue to be available through ADI Global Distribution, Pentagon and Duxbury Networking.