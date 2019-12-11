Datacentrix, Introstat dominate HP Inc awards

HP Inc and its partners got into the swing of things at a glittering, Moroccan-themed awards ceremony at the Houghton Hotel last night where the company paid tribute to and saluted its top-performing partners.
Standout partners this year were Datacentrix and Introstat who both took home three awards apiece. Datacentrix’s Jamie Scott was also named as HP Inc’s Executive of the Year.
Hardware Distributor of the Year was Tarsus Distribution, while Kolok secured the Supplies Distributor of the Year.
The full list of this year’s winners is as follows:
South African Partner awards
PC Platinum Partner of the Year 2019 – Datacentrix
Print Platinum Partner of the Year 2019 – Datacentrix
Supplies Platinum Partner of the Year 2019 – Bidvest Waltons and Introstat
PC Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Esizwe Technology
Print Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Introstat
Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Inovocom
PC Silver Partner of the Year 2019 – A E Software
Print Silver Partner of the Year 2019 – Graylink Media
Supplies Silver Partner of the Year 2019 – SBD Business Systems
PC Retail Partner of the Year 2019 – Incredible Connection
Print Retail Partner of the Year 2019 – Makro
Rest of Southern Africa Partner awards
PC Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Reliance Technology Limited – Zambia
Print Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – PC NET – Botswana
Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Northern Fixtures and Fittings – Botswana
Growth Partner of the Year 2019 – Netsillica Business System – Botswana
Specialisation awards
Education Partner of the Year 2019 – Golan Traders
Sustainable Impact Partner of the Year 2019 – Introstat
Retail Point of Sale Partner of the Year 2019 – Business Connexion
MPS Partner of the Year 2019 – SBD Business Systems
Partner First Computing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2019 – DG Store
Partner First Printing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2019 – Datacentrix
PC Channel Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2019 – EOH Mthombo
Print Channel Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2019 – First Technology
Gaming Partner of the Year 2019 – Evetech
Digital Transformation partner of the Year 2019 – Digital Retail Innovation: HP Shop
Individual awards
PC Business Unit Manager of the Year 2019 – Francois van Wyk of Drive Control Corporation
Print Business Unit Manager of the Year 2019 – Morgan Bleasdale of Taropa Technologies
Commercial Channel Ambassador 2019 – William du Preez of Introstat
Executive of the Year 2019 – Jamie Scott of Datacentrix
Distributor of the Year awards
Hardware Distributor of the Year 2019 – Tarsus Distribution
Supplies Distributor of the Year 2019 – Kolok