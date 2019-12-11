Datacentrix, Introstat dominate HP Inc awards

HP Inc and its partners got into the swing of things at a glittering, Moroccan-themed awards ceremony at the Houghton Hotel last night where the company paid tribute to and saluted its top-performing partners.

Standout partners this year were Datacentrix and Introstat who both took home three awards apiece. Datacentrix’s Jamie Scott was also named as HP Inc’s Executive of the Year.

Hardware Distributor of the Year was Tarsus Distribution, while Kolok secured the Supplies Distributor of the Year.

The full list of this year’s winners is as follows:

South African Partner awards

PC Platinum Partner of the Year 2019 – Datacentrix

Print Platinum Partner of the Year 2019 – Datacentrix

Supplies Platinum Partner of the Year 2019 – Bidvest Waltons and Introstat

PC Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Esizwe Technology

Print Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Introstat

Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Inovocom

PC Silver Partner of the Year 2019 – A E Software

Print Silver Partner of the Year 2019 – Graylink Media

Supplies Silver Partner of the Year 2019 – SBD Business Systems

PC Retail Partner of the Year 2019 – Incredible Connection

Print Retail Partner of the Year 2019 – Makro

Rest of Southern Africa Partner awards

PC Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Reliance Technology Limited – Zambia

Print Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – PC NET – Botswana

Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2019 – Northern Fixtures and Fittings – Botswana

Growth Partner of the Year 2019 – Netsillica Business System – Botswana

Specialisation awards

Education Partner of the Year 2019 – Golan Traders

Sustainable Impact Partner of the Year 2019 – Introstat

Retail Point of Sale Partner of the Year 2019 – Business Connexion

MPS Partner of the Year 2019 – SBD Business Systems

Partner First Computing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2019 – DG Store

Partner First Printing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2019 – Datacentrix

PC Channel Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2019 – EOH Mthombo

Print Channel Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2019 – First Technology

Gaming Partner of the Year 2019 – Evetech

Digital Transformation partner of the Year 2019 – Digital Retail Innovation: HP Shop

Individual awards

PC Business Unit Manager of the Year 2019 – Francois van Wyk of Drive Control Corporation

Print Business Unit Manager of the Year 2019 – Morgan Bleasdale of Taropa Technologies

Commercial Channel Ambassador 2019 – William du Preez of Introstat

Executive of the Year 2019 – Jamie Scott of Datacentrix

Distributor of the Year awards

Hardware Distributor of the Year 2019 – Tarsus Distribution

Supplies Distributor of the Year 2019 – Kolok