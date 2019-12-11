NOSA to acquire SAI Global’s QPRO and SAIGAS

Global safety intelligence expert NOSA Group has entered into an agreement to acquire QPRO and SAIGAS, the Assurance South African businesses of SAI Global, a provider of integrated risk management solutions and assurance services.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and expected to occur in December 2019.

NOSA Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aspirata (a BBEE Level 2 contributor), trading as NOSA Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC), offers technical expertise with regards to microbiological and chemical analysis, process and retail safety audits and ISO 22000 / FSSC 22000 certification.

Venisha Bachulal, MD of NOSA TIC, says: “The acquisition of QPRO and SAIGAS, among the most highly regarded and recognised companies offering food safety assurance and certification in southern Africa and neighbouring African countries, will solidify our vision of being the ‘one-stop shop’ in terms of risk management throughout South Africa, Africa and the Middle East.

“This acquisition complements our overall process, retail food safety and occupational health and safety audit offerings. This acquisition represents an important strategic opportunity and both companies share the same ambition for quality and excellence.”

John Rowley, CEO of SAI Global Assurance, comments: “This transaction represents SAI Global Assurance’s continuing execution of our strategy to concentrate our resources on our core strategic geographies, partnering with our customers in protecting their brand and reputation through our expertise and innovative technologies.

“We believe NOSA is the right partner for QPRO and SAIGAS and that together they have an excellent opportunity to continue to develop on QPRO and SAIGAS’ track record with food safety auditing and microbiological testing, while also executing on existing customer commitments.”

Until closing of the transaction, NOSA, QPRO and SAIGAS will continue to operate as independent companies and will remain committed to providing superior service to create value for their customers.