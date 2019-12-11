Ricoh debuts four MFPs

Ricoh has launched a new series of four A4 colour multifunction printers (MFP) that deliver its Dynamic Workplace Intelligence, Smart Operation Panel, and Always Current Technology for digital offices.

The trio of technology platforms mean customers can connect to cloud applications and services, download the latest firmware to boost security, and download the latest device software for document management, workflows and specialty processes.

“These machines are built for the digital workplace and they’re an indispensable tool for digitalising offices,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “Of the four new devices, the IM C400SRF also has finishing functionality, in addition to the normal print, scan and copy capabilities.”

The capabilities of these smart devices extend the hardware life while also keeping security features and software up to date. They enable instant access to upgrades the moment they hit the market, eliminating the need to buy new hardware for additional functionality or wait for contracts to expire.

Intelligent Support from Ricoh also means software upgrades are done remotely.

The four new devices are the Ricoh IM C300, IM C300F, IM C400F and IM C400SRF. They print at speeds of 30-43 pages per minute (ppm).

Ricoh service experts can remotely access a device’s Smart Operation Panel for fast troubleshooting.