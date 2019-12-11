Technology M&A total $64,84bn in Q3

Total technology industry merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in Q3 2019 worth $64,84-billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24% over the previous quarter and a drop of 31,4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $94,46-billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $36,21-billion. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $36,08-billion.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2019 was the US with 499 deals, followed by the UK with 109 and Japan with 78.

In 2019, as of the end of Q3 2019, technology M&A deals worth $245,01-billion were announced globally, marking a decrease of 24,5% year on year.

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 42,2% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $27,37-billion, against the overall value of $64,84-billion recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

* Broadcom’s $10,7-billion asset transaction with Symantec;

* The $5,87-billion asset transaction with Vodafone Italia by Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane;

* DISH Network’s $5-billion asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US;

* The $3,1-billion acquisition of RF360 Holdings Singapore by Qualcomm; and

* VMware’s acquisition of Pivotal Software for $2,7-billion.