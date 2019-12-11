Trend Micro’s announces launch of Cloud One

Trend Micro has announced the launch of Trend Micro Cloud One, a security services platform for organizations building applications in the cloud.

Cloud One allows developers to rapidly build applications using the cloud services they want, while managing their organisation’s risk.

Cloud One delivers the industry’s broadest range of security capabilities in a single platform. Designed to help organisations meet their most strategic cloud priorities, it allows customers to migrate existing applications to the cloud, deliver new cloud-native applications and achieve cloud operational excellence.

The first-of-its-kind platform has the flexibility to solve immediate customer challenges and the innovation to rapidly evolve with cloud services.

At its heart, Cloud One includes the world’s leading workload security service that is already in use by thousands of organisations. It is complemented by enhanced container security and brand-new offerings for application security, network security, file storage security and cloud security posture management to ensure cloud infrastructure is optimally configured.

Many cloud security solutions are often hard to manage and deploy, inflexible and fail to provide the level of visibility IT teams need to manage fast-emerging risks.

Trend Micro’s all-in-one platform approach is designed to deliver simplified, automated and flexible protection, regardless of where an organization is on the journey to the cloud. Customers using the platform will benefit from a single-sign-on to all services, common user and cloud-service enrolment, visibility from a single console and a common pricing and billing model.

“We have been helping our customers with secure cloud transformation since the birth of the cloud, over a decade ago,” says Wendy Moore, vice-president of product marketing for Trend Micro. “Customers have a mix of legacy servers, virtualised data centers and newer services such as containers and serverless applications, and all of which can be protected using Cloud One.”

Trend Micro’s new cloud security platform supports the leading cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

By considering cloud projects and objectives holistically, Trend Micro Cloud One is able to provide enterprise grade security, while leveraging the benefits and efficiencies of the cloud.

The Cloud One platform will be available in Q1 2020 with three services fully integrated: workload security, network security and application security. The other components will be available as stand-alone solutions in Q1 2020 and integrated into Cloud One by the end of 2020.