Azure Blob Storage for unstructured data

Azure Blob Storage is massively scalable object storage designed specifically for unstructured data.

With scalable, cost-effective cloud storage, you pay only for what you use, and save money compared with on-premises storage options.

In addition, organisations can choose from four storage tiers, depending on how often they expect to access the data.

The four tiers are Premium, Hot, Cool, and Archive.

Performance-sensitive data is best stored in Premium;

Frequently accessed data in Hot;

Infrequently accessed data in Cool;

Rarely accessed data in Archive.

Why choose Azure Blob Storage?

There are many reason to choose Azure Blob Storage.

It offers strong consistency, so when an object is changed, it’s verified everywhere for superior data integrity. This ensures that customers always have access to the latest version.

Object mutability is guaranteed, giving customers the flexibility to perform edits in place. This means that organisations can improve application performance and reduce bandwidth consumption.

They can also choose from multiple blob types, with block, page, and append blobs offering the flexibility to optimise storage to specific needs.

Easy-to-use geo-redundancy lets administrators easily configure geo-replication options in a single menu. By doing this, companies can empower enhanced global and local access, and business continuity.

Importantly, Azure Storage offers one infrastructure with worldwide access. So unstructured data is available to customers anywhere through REST-based object storage.

Because Azure is available in regions around the world, it’s ideal for streaming and storing media – whether it’s live broadcast events or long-term archive of petabytes of movies and television shows.

Plus, customers can search for hidden insights in massive object storage, through big data analytics, and give access to the right people at the right time, no matter where they are.

Azure Storage lets users store and data, at cloud scale. Blob storage handles trillions of stored objects, with millions of average requests per second, for customers around the world.

In addition, Blob Storage also supports Azure Data Share, a simple and safe service for sharing big data.

