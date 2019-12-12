FNB rolls out Smart ID and Passports service to Limpopo

After a successful roll out of the Smart IDs and Passports service in Gauteng and Western Cape, FNB is now expanding the service to its customers in Limpopo.

The bank’s customers in the province can now apply via the online system of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and be able to collect their Smart IDs and Passports at FNB’s Burgersfort branch.

Chief executive of FNB points of presence Lee-Anne van Zyl says” “We are thrilled to expand this convenient service to our customers in Limpopo. This collaboration and partnership with the Department of Home Affairs provides a great framework for improving access to essential services for communities.

“To date, we have issued over 200 000 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of the partnership with the DHA. We are confident that the expansion into Limpopo will provide more customers with convenience by avoiding long queues when applying for their Smart ID’s and Passports,” says van Zyl.

The booking process for ID and passports documents is facilitated through eChannel, a Home Affairs online booking portal that captures the applicant’s personal details.

Once the application has been processed online, the customer can schedule a booking to visit one of the designated branches for finger print verification.

The final stage is an SMS confirmation notifying the applicant that the document is ready for collection.

The Burgersfort branch marks the fifth FNB branch to offer customers the service. Other branches include; Portside (Cape Town), Centurion Lifestyle (Pretoria), Merchant Place (Sandton Johannesburg), and Lynnwood (Pretoria).

“We remain committed to our partnership with the Department of Home Affairs and our ambition to expand this service nationally for all our customers to experience. We will be prioritising on rolling out this service to other provinces in the new year,” Van Zyl concludes.