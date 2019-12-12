Telkom launches value added service portal

Telkom is launching an over-the-top value added service (VAS) portal, Telkom Plus.

The Telkom users-only subscription platform that will aggregate wireless application service provider (WASP) and content service providers.

“Telkom Plus is a one-stop shop for subscribers to discover the range of digital services available on the internet designed to engage users and generate interest around VAS subscription services,” says Gugu Mthembu, executive: brand and product segment at Telkom.

“This platform allows a niche group of content services providers like apps, games and music streaming platform developers to put their products on the portal for a broader reach and service to the people.”

Telkom Plus features a number of improved additions including device detection; the platform is rendered according to the capabilities of a user’s device. This ensures a consistent and improved user experience, even on legacy devices.

Telkom Plus also features enrichment content such as games, sport, videos, lifestyle and social content.

“We had a look at what is already in the market and did our intensive research on the need for this platform and the decision was taken to give customers an improved user experience. Our platform embodies our ethos and value proposition of always giving more for less,” adds Mthembu.

Telkom Plus is the default homepage for all customers who create a new data session on the mobile network (device dependant) and is zero-rated for data usage to further stimulate traffic.