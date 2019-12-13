Age Technologies recognised for automation

4Sight Holdings subsidiary, Age Technologies has been recognised for its strong performance and approach to system integration at the recent Rockwell Automation Sub-Saharan Partner Conference, where it was awarded Age the Best Growth Performance in System Integration award for the region.

As a Recognized System Integrator, the award acknowledges Age’s year-on-year growth and strong performance in complex system integration projects with industrial automation products.

“Combining our in-depth knowledge of our customers’ plants and processes with our engineering capabilities, we provide fit-for-purpose, cost-effective solutions that deliver positive business outcomes and results,” says Michael Powell, sales director at Age Technologies. “We are proud to be recognised by one of our key strategic partners, and look forward to continuing our growth path in 2020.”

As part of the 4Sight Holdings group, Age is uniquely positioned, through technology partners like Rockwell, to amplify its products and services in South Africa.

“With subsidiaries like Age and its technology partners, we are extremely excited about what the future holds for industrial customers,” says Willie Ackerman, chief sales officer for 4Sight Holdings. “Such partnerships provide industrial customers with the opportunity to leverage our numerous Industry 4.0 offerings.

“As the worlds of operational technologies and information technologies converge, subsidiaries and partners like these position 4Sight to be the digital transformation partner of choice,” concludes Ackerman.