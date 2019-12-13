Talksure takes global contact centre honours

Umhlanga-based financial services provider Talksure has walked away with gold at the 2019 Contact Centre World Global Awards.

CEO Jacques de Beer, accepted the award for Best Large-Sized Contact Centre at a prestigious awards ceremony held at the Fairmont in Barcelona, Spain.

Companies from across the world competed in the global finals. Talksure fended off tough competition and has been recognised for its best practices in the contact centre industry.

“2019 has been a brilliant year thus far – we moved into our new state-of-the-art facility, won new business which in turn saw an increase in our staff compliment and we won the EMEA leg of this award, so to win the global award is a great achievement for myself and all our people back home,” De Beer says.

“At the moment it is an exciting time for Talksure as we are journeying on a period of strong growth across various areas within the business. This is an awesome way to head into the New Year as we have exciting expansion plans for the year ahead.”

Currently in its 14th year, The ContactCenterWorld.com Global Awards, acknowledges the industry’s best performing professionals, teams and companies. It gives the best in the industry the opportunity and share best practices at conference sessions and to compete for world class performer medals.